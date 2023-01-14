Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.95 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69.

