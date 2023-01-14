Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 110 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after purchasing an additional 255,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

