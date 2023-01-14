Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHA opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $49.58.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
