Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.43. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

