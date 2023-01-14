Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,520 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,303,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,296,000 after purchasing an additional 285,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.