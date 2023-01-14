Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $82.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

