LooksRare Price Hits $0.18 (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $86.71 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

