Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Logitech International comprises about 1.1% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International Stock Down 3.4 %

LOGI stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.