LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) versus Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Critical Review

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LogicMark and Predictive Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $10.02 million 0.36 -$11.71 million N/A N/A Predictive Oncology $1.42 million 26.76 -$19.66 million ($0.38) -1.27

Profitability

LogicMark has higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Oncology.

This table compares LogicMark and Predictive Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -88.42% -43.92% -37.13% Predictive Oncology -1,578.95% -40.42% -37.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LogicMark and Predictive Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Predictive Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LogicMark beats Predictive Oncology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using High-Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography, a self-contained, automated system that conducts high-throughput, self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients that are included in protein formulations for soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. It also offers research and development services; and media that help cancer cells grow outside the patient's body and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

