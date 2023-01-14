Locus Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $131.83 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 78.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

