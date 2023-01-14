Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.56.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $449.83 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $363.97 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

