Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $449.83 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $363.97 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
