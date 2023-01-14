Livent (NYSE:LTHM) PT Lowered to $22.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Livent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Livent has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after acquiring an additional 417,428 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

