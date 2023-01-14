Litecoin Cash Trading 34.5% Higher Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $192.89 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,447,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,389,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00343193 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $837.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

