Lisk (LSK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.90 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $119.03 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002018 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,299,042 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

