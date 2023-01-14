Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 205,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,010 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 412,653 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,308,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 338,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Articles

