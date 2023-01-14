Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 205,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.47.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter.
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
