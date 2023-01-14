LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 127,622 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.3 %

LMAT stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.