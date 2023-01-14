Leisure Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $169.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

