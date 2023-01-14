KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Trading Up 0.9%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 1,316.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 171.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the last quarter.

