KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Trading Up 0.9%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.
KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 1,316.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 171.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the last quarter.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (OBOR)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.