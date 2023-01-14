Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock Holdings Lessened by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 336,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 79,022 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $45.81 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The firm had revenue of $606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

