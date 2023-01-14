Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Cut to €18.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($17.63) to €16.10 ($17.31) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.93.

PHG opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

