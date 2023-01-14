Komodo (KMD) One Day Volume Reaches $898,995.89

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $29.95 million and $898,995.89 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00224606 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00076914 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00048961 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,660,259 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

