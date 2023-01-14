Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.08

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and traded as high as $22.73. Komatsu shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 72,705 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

