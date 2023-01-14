Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.43) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Klépierre Price Performance

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

