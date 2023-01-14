KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $72.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.83.

KKR stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $73.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

