Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 274 ($3.34).

KGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.56) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 265.60 ($3.24) on Monday. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 241.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

