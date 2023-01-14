Kingfisher Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.61.

Shares of MS opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

