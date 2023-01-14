Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KIM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,671,000 after purchasing an additional 834,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,072,000 after purchasing an additional 699,534 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,541,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 616,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

