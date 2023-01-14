Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KIM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 248.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

