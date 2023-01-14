Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $189.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $196.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.58.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $180.61 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after acquiring an additional 115,259 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.