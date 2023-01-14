KeyCorp Cuts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $210.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.41.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.51.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after acquiring an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.