Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €625.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($672.04) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KER. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) price objective on Kering in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €610.00 ($655.91) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €690.00 ($741.94) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($559.14) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Kering Trading Up 1.7 %

EPA KER opened at €563.60 ($606.02) on Tuesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a one year high of €417.40 ($448.82). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €519.95 and a 200 day moving average of €508.81.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

