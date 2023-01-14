Kava (KAVA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.47 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $301.11 million and approximately $30.47 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00003812 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00079786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00061616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 377,511,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,543,818 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

