Kaspa (KAS) Trading 41.8% Higher This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $100.68 million and $2.42 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 41.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,900,469,216 coins and its circulating supply is 15,900,477,255 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,876,505,392 with 15,876,505,392.041311 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00567119 USD and is up 15.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,958,985.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

