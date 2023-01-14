JUNO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $87.59 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006321 BTC on major exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $87.59 million and approximately $622,674.39 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00425141 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,248.94 or 0.30028538 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00865786 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 66,598,761 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.