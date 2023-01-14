JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $32.00 Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 325,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

