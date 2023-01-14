Joystick 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42,272.45 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $37.41 million and $42,272.45 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00043889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017641 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00232132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.19007121 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,596.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

