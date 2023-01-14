JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.25.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 0.5 %

JinkoSolar stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,543,000.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

