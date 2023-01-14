Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,738,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,375,535 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.49% of NIKE worth $643,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $128.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.62. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $149.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

