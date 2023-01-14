Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,871,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,053,982 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $858,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 108,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 174,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $113.51 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

