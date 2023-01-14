Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Chubb worth $188,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Chubb by 29,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Chubb by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Chubb by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 882,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,572,000 after acquiring an additional 331,002 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Chubb by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 181,295 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,997,000 after acquiring an additional 175,846 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $227.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $230.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

