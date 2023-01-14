Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 386,846 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,846 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.66% of PDC Energy worth $147,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,145,777.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,509.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,486 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $66.61 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

