Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €45.30 ($48.71) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ETR:DRW3 opened at €41.05 ($44.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.07. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €38.20 ($41.08) and a 12-month high of €57.75 ($62.10). The firm has a market cap of $353.03 million and a P/E ratio of 21.69.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

