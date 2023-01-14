Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAE. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

ETR:SAE opened at €63.22 ($67.98) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 52 week high of €137.40 ($147.74). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

