Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €135.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($163.44) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

EPA AIR opened at €116.84 ($125.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.22. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

