Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JAMF. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Jamf to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.52. Jamf has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $36.69.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jamf stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Jamf worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

