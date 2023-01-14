James J. Burns & Company LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,003,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,381,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $214.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.