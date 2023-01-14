James J. Burns & Company LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NOBL opened at $93.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.
