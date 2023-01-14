James J. Burns & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 2,233 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

