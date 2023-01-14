James J. Burns & Company LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 294,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,128,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 21.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $181.53 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.50 and a 200-day moving average of $178.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

