iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Lifted by Prudent Investors Network Inc.

Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,883,000 after acquiring an additional 389,354 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

GOVT opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

